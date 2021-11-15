Egypt: Ministry Seeks Securing Water Needs for All Sectors

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said the ministry is exerting strenuous efforts to secure water needs of all sectors under a comprehensive vision.

He said this positively contributes to the achievement of sustainable development.

He made the remarks on Sunday while chairing the Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue to follow up the situation of rainfalls, Nile revenues and water management mechanisms.

The Red Sea governorate and the Upper Egypt city of Aswan witnessed heavy rains on Friday.

MENA