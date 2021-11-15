Egypt: Shoukry Takes Part in Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will take part on Sunday in the proceedings of the 12th annual Sir Bani Yas Forum organized by the UAE Foreign Ministry under the auspices of Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nuhayyan.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry's participation in the forum comes as part of his keenness on exchanging viewpoints and holding consultations with senior officials on a set of issues of top priority especially those related to enhancing peace, security and stability in the region.

The Sir Bani Yas Forum brings together senior decision-makers from across the Middle East and around the world to discuss some of the most crucial issues facing the region.

The four-day event features constructive debates and discussions around critical challenges confronting regional and world states in the Middle East.

MENA