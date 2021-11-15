Egypt: France Appreciates Egypt's Critical Role in Middle East

France appreciates the key role of Egypt in the Middle East for promoting regional stability, Egyptian Ambassador in Paris Alaa Youssef said.

In statements to Extra News satellite TV channel on Saturday, the Egyptian diplomat added that the international community has welcomed the active role assumed by Egypt to resolve the crisis in Libya.

He noted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's speech at Friday's Paris conference on Libya, which was highly acclaimed by all parties, has reaffirmed Egypt's unshakable position towards the sisterly Arab nation.

Youssef also commended the growing ties as well as the military cooperation between Egypt and France.