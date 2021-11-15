Egypt: France Appreciates Egypt's Critical Role in Middle East

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

France appreciates the key role of Egypt in the Middle East for promoting regional stability, Egyptian Ambassador in Paris Alaa Youssef said.

In statements to Extra News satellite TV channel on Saturday, the Egyptian diplomat added that the international community has welcomed the active role assumed by Egypt to resolve the crisis in Libya.

He noted that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's speech at Friday's Paris conference on Libya, which was highly acclaimed by all parties, has reaffirmed Egypt's unshakable position towards the sisterly Arab nation.

Youssef also commended the growing ties as well as the military cooperation between Egypt and France.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X