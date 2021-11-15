Egypt: High Turnout Seen At Covid-19 Vaccination Units At Metro

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said that a high turnout is seen at the Covid-19 vaccination points at Metro stations.

Speaking to MBC Masr TV channel, Abdel Ghaffar reiterated on Saturday that the high turnout is beyond all expectations, while citizens get certificates immediately to prove that they get vaccinations against Covid-19.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at main stations, where citizens can get one dose.

A total of 500,000 citizens get the first and second dose of the vaccines daily, the minister added.

