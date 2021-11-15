Nigeria: DStv's Honey TV Unveils Brand-New Show - Talk With Toke Makinwa

Talk With Toke Makinwa will premiere on DStv's HONEY TV (channel 173) on November 19. On this show, viewers will see some of Africa's biggest celebrities sit down for an intimate conversation with Nigeria's Toke Makinwa. These in-depth interviews reveal the stories behind the headlines, addressing the stars' controversies and triumphs, and finally giving them an opportunity to set the record straight.

Makinwa has sharpened her skills early on in her career as a radio personality on Nigeria's 93.7 FM. Born and bred in Lagos, the heart of Nigeria's entertainment industry, she found success with her late-night radio show, Rhythms of the Night. She has also become a social media sensation and is rated one of Africa's most prominent online influencers. Makinwa shares her work and life on social media with well over 4 million followers on Instagram alone. From jetting around the world to being the continent's 'friendship goals' with South Africa's Bonang Matheba, her social status has undoubtedly been solidified.

"I am so thrilled! I have always wanted to have a global television show. It's been part of my dream, the bigger picture, and HONEY has just given me that opportunity. I look forward to it," said Makinwa.

Zinzi Velelo, HONEY's Head of Content, expressed her excitement on the release of the show saying: "This show is dynamic and unpredictable. It has all the conversations that viewers have been waiting to hear, straight from the source. Africa's biggest celebrities are setting the record straight, once and for all."

To recall, the hour-long show is currently filming two seasons of thirteen episodes each, which will premiere exclusively on HONEY TV.