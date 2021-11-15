Kenya: Kiprop, Jebitok Triumph in Iten Corss Country Races

Robert Kiprop and Edina Jebitok were on Saturday crowned champions during the Athletics Kenya Cross Country weekend meet in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County in the senior categories.

Kiprop, who trains in Iten, took advantage of the familiar surroundings to beat a competitive field after running from the front to cross the line in 29:11.7 ahead of Titus Mbishei who clocked 29:20.6 while Kelvin Kibiwott was third in 29:28.1.

"I love running from the front and I knew it would be a tight race. I'm happy I managed to win because this is where I train. I now know how my body is in terms of training," said Kiprop.

Kiprop has his eyes on the World Cross Country Tour which has been named after the late Agnes Tirop. The race is set for February next year in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Jebitok run a brilliant race, surging forward in the last two kilometres where she exchanged leads with Purity Komen before she went for the win crossing the line in 32:20.3.

Komen timed 32:24.9 for second place while Alice Aprot was third in 33:20.2.

Jebitok, who was in the Tokyo Olympics team, said that she didn't expect to win the race but her performance has helped her know what to work on ahead of the track season.

"I managed to run well despite not doing enough preparations because I have been juggling class and training at the same time. My target is to compete well and join the team that will represent Kenya during the World Cross Country Tour before I embark on preparations for the World Championships," said Jebitok, a form three student at Cheptonon Secondary School in Nandi County.

In the women 6km junior category, World Under-20 5,000m finallist Zenah Jeptoo won the race after clocking 19:46.2 ahead of World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase bronze medalist Faith Cherotich who timed 19:55.3 while Riana Jepkemoi was third in 20:11.1.

Cherotich told Nation Sport that she was happy with her progress and will be looking forward to compete in various events as she seeks to get a slot to represent Kenya in the World Under-20 Championships set for Cali, Colombia next year.

"This was my first race since I competed in Nairobi and it was a good one," said Cherotich.

In the 8km junior men's race, Shadrack Kipchirchir bagged victory winning the race in 23:04.04 ahead of David Kipkurui who timed 23:30.5 while Josphat Kipkorir was third in 23:47.8.

Results

10km senior men

1. Robert Kiprop - 29:11.07

2. Titus Mbishei - 29:20.6

3. Kelvin Kibiwott - 29:28.1

4. Albert Tanui - 29:32.5

5. Evans Kipkemoi - 29:32.7

10km senior women

1. Ednah Jebitok - 32:20.3

2. Purity Komen - 32:24.9

3. Alice Aprot - 33:20.2

4. Phylis Yano - 33:32.2

5. Agnes Jebet Ngetich - 33:50.3

8km junior men

1. Shadrack Kipchirchir - 23:04.04

2. David Kipkurui - 32:24.9

3. Josephat Kikorir -23:47.8

4. Felix Korir - 23:50.1

5. Brian Kiptoo - 23:51.9

6km junior women

1. Zena Jeptoo - 19:46.2

2. Faith Cherotich 19:55.3

3. Riana Chepkemoi 20:11.1

4. Pamela Kosgei 20:15.0

5. Ludwina Chengetich 20:17.1

5km under 18

1. Maurine Jepkoech - 14:104

2. Marion Jepng'etich - 14:11.5

3. Judith Jeruto - 14:30.3

4. Christine Chesire - 14:38.6

5. Damaries Jepkemoi - 14:42.1

6km under 18

1. Mathew Kipkoech - 17:37.9

2. Simon Maiyo - 17:53.5

3. Gilbert Kiprotich - 17:53.8

4. Kibet Ndiwa - 17:57.0

5. Vincent Maiyo - 18:03.9