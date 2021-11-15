Rwanda: RwandAir to Make Three Weekly Flights to London

The national carrier, RwandAir has increased to three, the number of weekly flights to London, the United Kingdom.

The airline has increased from one to three flights a week, between Kigali International Airport to Heathrow International Airport in London, United Kingdom.

According to officials at the carrier, starting December 1, RwandAir will be flying to London on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Yvonne Makolo, the Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir said that development comes to serve holiday season travellers.

"We made an additional flight because of the upcoming holiday seasons where we encounter a rise in passengers," she said.

The national carrier has been resuming and starting new flights around its global network as Covid-19 cases ease.

In October, it commenced its maiden commercial flights to Goma, eastern DR Congo, which paved a way for a boost in economic opportunities for business actors.