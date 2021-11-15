Rwanda: RwandAir to Make Three Weekly Flights to London

13 November 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

The national carrier, RwandAir has increased to three, the number of weekly flights to London, the United Kingdom.

The airline has increased from one to three flights a week, between Kigali International Airport to Heathrow International Airport in London, United Kingdom.

According to officials at the carrier, starting December 1, RwandAir will be flying to London on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Yvonne Makolo, the Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir said that development comes to serve holiday season travellers.

"We made an additional flight because of the upcoming holiday seasons where we encounter a rise in passengers," she said.

The national carrier has been resuming and starting new flights around its global network as Covid-19 cases ease.

In October, it commenced its maiden commercial flights to Goma, eastern DR Congo, which paved a way for a boost in economic opportunities for business actors.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X