Zimbabwe: Councillor Eases Water Woes

Service delivery recently got a boost in Chitungwiza's Ward 3 after Zanu PF councillor John Matiyenga converted a bush pump into a state-of-the-art solar-powered borehole catering for thousands of households.

Further, Clr Matiyenga has spearheaded the diversion of a 53-metre sewer line after a sewer trunk collapsed at a local house, curbing perennial sewer problems that occurred for more than a decade.

Drainages in the ward were cleared, among them one that was closed for more than 10 years, with illegal dumpsites similarly cleared, while neighbourhood watch committees were formed to secure the borehole and prevent dumping of litter.

In an interview, Clr Matiyenga said he was installing two more solar-powered boreholes that were now at different stages of completion in St Mary's and Manyame Park suburbs.

One of them should be complete this week.

"The completed solar powered borehole situated in Manyame Park opposite to Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church is supplying between 18 000 and 20 000 litres of water daily to the residents," said Clr Matiyenga.

"We used to have a bush pump, but it was occasionally rusty and I scouted for partners, Smart Cities, which provided a pump.

"I then sourced a 10 000 litre tank, taps, solar panels, a control box and sensors. There is one tap reserved for the old aged and disabled, while the two others are for every resident."