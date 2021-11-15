Zimbabwe: 'Smart Cities Way to Go'

15 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mukudzei Chingwere-

Government is working on embracing the smart city concept as a prerequisite for leaving no-one behind, part of President Mnangagwa's thrust of improving people's livelihoods.

A smart city is one that uses information communication technologies to improve operational efficiency, share information with the public and provide a better quality of government service and citizen welfare.

The adoption of Zimbabwe's smart city concept was explained by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo at the ongoing Expo2020 Dubai.

"Zimbabwe made a decision to create smart cities and the Government of Zimbabwe adopted these principles in 2018 in the advent of the New Dispensation," he said.

"Our vision is that going forward, we must make sure that our cities are cities of the future, and cities of the future should take up issues of the digital world, new technologies.

"In our built-up environment, we must have a total mix of industrial, commercial and residential areas which conform to this smart city concept."

Minister Moyo said for Zimbabwe, smart city also means "we must look at our old cities which have a dichotomy which is colonial where there are high density areas for the Africans and low density areas for the Europeans.

"Now we have to destroy this mixture created by colonialism and create cities that are continuous, where people are not separated by social strata."

TWI, an organisation that offers expert advice on issues like engineering, materials and joining technologies, says the main goal of a smart city is to optimise city functions and promote economic growth.

This is done while also improving the quality of life for citizens by using smart technologies and data analysis.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X