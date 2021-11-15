Zimbabwe: Calls for Diabetes Testing

ZIMBABWE yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World Diabetes Day, with calls from authorities for everyone to be screened.

The commemorations were held in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province.

Speaking during the commemorations, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga said there was need for everyone to support the diabetic fight.

This year the commemorations were held under the theme; "Access To Diabetes Care."

"The theme is appropriate as more action and investments are needed to increase access to diabetes care in Zimbabwe and the world at large," said VP Chiwenga.

"The World Diabetes Day aims to be the leading platform to promote diabetes advocacy efforts.

"It promotes the importance of taking coordinated and concerted actions to confront diabetes as a serious global health threat. Thus we need to draw the attention of humanity to the key issues and keep diabetes firmly in the global public and political spotlight."

VP Chiwenga said according to the International Diabetes Federation Atlas, 9th Edition, Africa is the region with the highest proportion of undiagnosed diabetics, with 60 percent of adults currently living with diabetes.

He said more needed to be done in Africa to reduce the burden of diabetes.

"This year marks 100 years after the discovery of insulin, a medicine that has revolutionised the treatment of diabetes," said VP Chiwenga.

"One hundred years later, millions of people with diabetes around the world, including Zimbabwe, cannot access the care they need.

"We should render the necessary support to the diabetic to make their life easier. There are quite a number of them and we should come together and assist."

VP Chiwenga said there were reports stating that out of every 20 deaths, one is diabetes related, hence there is need to act.

Indications, the VP said, were that if the situation was not managed well, the number of people living with diabetes will double by 2030.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi said the commemorations presented a platform for authorities to raise awareness on the identification of symptoms, prevention and management of diabetes by 2030.