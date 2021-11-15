Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from Testing Stations in Arbaete Asmara (1), Sembel (1), and Shiketi (1); Central Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. Sadly, 105, 80, and 67 years old patients from the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, twenty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (17) and Central (6) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,862 while the number of deaths has risen to 51.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,055.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

14 November 2021