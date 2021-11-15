Namibia: Desert Radio Goes Live On Frequency

12 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sophie Tendane

The Namibian's radio channel, Desert Radio, has fully launched its live broadcast, reaching out to more Namibians in need of information.

The radio channel has been live on social media and can now be received on radio at 95.3 FM in Windhoek

The Namibian assistant editor Theresia Tjihenuna says the newspaper is excited to be able to share this new chapter with its audience and to offer diverse news content across all platforms as part of a strategy to become a hybrid media house.

"Following the successful testing phase, which has been well received, our listeners will now be able to further tune in to Desert Radio from wherever they are in Windhoek," she says.

Tjihenuna says the launch of the radio frequency will strengthen The Namibian's brand in offering premium programmes and current affairs to its audience.

"Listeners can expect a platform that allows for more interaction, as well as programmes tackling burning issues, as we continue to champion bold and fearless journalism," she says.

Tiri Masawi, associate editor of Desert Radio, says the launch of the channel on frequency is a great move to achieving The Namibian's goal of becoming a multifaceted media organisation.

"This is what we have been waiting for for some time and the fact that we are on the airwaves now after robust testing means we are in a position to give all Namibians the content they have been waiting for," he says.

Masawi says Desert Radio wants to create a radio channel with a difference that gives full infor-tainment.

"We are the new kid on the block, but we are ready to show the market convergence is the way to go," says Masawi.

