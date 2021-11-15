Ghana: 250 Journalists to Be Sponsored for Training Annually

At least 250 selected journalists are to benefit from a Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) annually.

The programme facilitated by the Ministry of Information (MOI) in collaboration with the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspapers Publishers Association (PRINPAG) and the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPRG) willl see the fees of beneficiaries fully borne by MOI.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Accra on Sunday, the Deputy Minister of Information, Fatima Abubakr said the programme was expected to provide continuous in-service training for media personnel drawn from across the country in order to improve their skills for the industry.

"The role of the Ministry is simply to provide bursaries to participant from the media landscape that will benefit from this capacity enhancement programme annually. Under the programme, a skills gap analysis has been conducted by a working committee of experts and a curriculum based on gaps has been developed. The independent committee has also selected a faculty comprising academics and senior media practitioners from across the country, to administer the program."

She said the programme was in line with one of the key strategic objectives of the Ministry which is to assist in the development of the information sector for which reason a successful implementation of the programme is expected to transform Ghana's media landscape.

On his part, Prof. Aidoo who is also the Chairman of the committee tasked to provide support for the full implementation of the programme was excited about the rolling out of the programme.

He said the programme would help equip journalists in the country with the right skill set to be able to go about their jobs.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo noted that the media risked eroding the gains attained unless steps were taking to deal with the level of irresponsibility in the media.

The MCEP will provide continuous on-the-job training at regular intervals for media practitioners to improve their skills, support training targeted at content creation for media practitioners, provide a regular platform to support media-introspection on subject related to media management, corporate governance, and media business models and encourage ethical journalism.

Journalists interested in the program will have to apply online and be selected by the working committee comprising representatives of partner organisations.

Present at the launch were the heads of the implementing partner organisations of the programme including, the President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney as well as members from media umbrella bodies such as GIBA and the PRINPAG