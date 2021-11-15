Ghana: Govt Focuses On Preventing Security Threats At Borders - Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has reiterated government's commitment to prioritise the country's security in the face of growing security threats in neighbouring countries.

He said government was focused on ensuring that proper measures were put in place to protect the country's borders to prevent any security threats.

The Minister was speaking in Accra on Friday when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, paid a courtesy call on him in his office.

The visit was to introduce herself to the Minister and discuss issues of bilateral relations between the two countries and how to collaborate in the area of security and other areas of importance for economic development.

Mr Dery disclosed that, within the past four years, government has retooled the security services to improve the security service to residence ratio, curb crime, improve law and order and provide a safe and secure environment for socioeconomic development.

Various reforms, he said, were being undertaken in the Ghana Police Service to reposition them well to deliver effectively and efficiently.

He added that the Formed Police Unit (FPU) would be established in the remaining regions that do not have the same unit.

Welcoming Madam Thompson, who is the first female British High Commissioner to Ghana, the minister said Ghana and United Kingdom (UK) had a special relationship which must be continuously strengthened.

He thanked the UK government for the donation of 249,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines and handing over of an office facility to the Ghana Immigration Service, to serve as Special Operations Unit to track down organised immigration crimes and document fraud-related issues.

Mr Dery said Ghana would continue to uphold its democratic tenets and rule of law, saying that, "Ghana believes in the rule of law and that is why anytime there is a misunderstanding in elections, the parties involved keep their disagreement with the due process to consolidate the peace and security of the country for the good of all."

On her part, Madam Thompson said the issue of security was very important and must be a concern to all.

She said the High Commission would continue to identify areas of collaboration to achieve common objectives between the two countries.