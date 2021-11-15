Ghana: 5 Arrested for Manufacturing Guns - Leader On the Run

The Bono East Regional Police command has arrested five persons for engaging in illegal manufacturing of guns at Kintampo.

Ibrahim Kadiri, Fataw Issaka, Emmanuel Akodji, Richard Duako and Abdul Rashid Sumani, who are all blacksmiths were apprehended at Kintampo Magazine last Wednesday.

The Regional Police Command has begun a manhunt for Yahaya Kofi, who was named by the suspects as their leader.

Briefing journalists on Friday, at Techiman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Amponsa Bosie Dankwa, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspects were arrested following police intelligence-led operation.

He said the police retrieved materials or gadgets for the manufacturing of guns including, barrels, carved woods and cartridges such as, 9 MM and AAA empty shells.

ASP Dankwa said the suspects, together with the materials have been taken to Techiman to aid the police in investigations.

" I am encouraging residents of the Bono East region to willingly feed the service with reliable and authentic information in order to ensure total elimination of criminals from the area", ASP Dankwa said.

He said the police were committed to fighting crime in the region, saying that "the Regional Commander, DCOP Moses Atibilla, and his personnel are on guard to protect lives and properties."

The Regional Police PRO asked stakeholders to support the police to combat crime, adding that "With unity and cooperation, we can win."