Ghana: CAFWCL Semis - Hasaacas Ladies Face Asfar Club Today

15 November 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana's representatives in the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League maiden competition, Hasaacas Ladies will slug it out with Moroccan giants, ASFAR Club in the first semi-final today at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt at exactly 2.pm.

The North African side booked a semi-final spot following a barren scoreline against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa on Friday.

ASFAR Club finished second in Group B ahead of Nigerian side Rivers Angels FC with four plints despite the later hammering Vihiga Queens from Kenya 4-0 on the final day of the group stages.

Hasaacas put up a scintillating performance to top Group A with 7 points after they saw off Malabo Kings 3-1 in the opener, defeated AS Mande 3-0 in the second game and drew 2-2 with Wadi Dagla in the final group game on Thursday, making them the only side to produce more goals (eight) in the competition.

Briefing the media ahead of the clash, Coach Yussif Basigi said the ladies were poised for the game and winning remains the ultimate purpose.

"The mood in camp is good as there are no injuries and the ladies are fully prepared for the task today.

It is not a group stage affair where you can make amends and I expect a tough challenge against the Moroccans; but we will deliver," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa take on Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in the other semi-final game in a late kick off fixture at the same venue.

