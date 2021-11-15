Sudan: Al Jazeera's Sudan Bureau Chief Arrested After Protests

14 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Cairo/Egypt — Sudanese security forces raided the home of Al Jazeera's Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi, and arrested him on Sunday, the Qatar-based news channel said, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.

Security forces tried to disperse the protests in the capital Khartoum and other cities using tear gas and gunfire. The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement, said the death toll for demonstrators killed on Saturday had risen to six.

Pro-democracy groups led by neighbourhood resistance committees are organising a campaign of civil disobedience and protests against the Oct. 25 coup, with another day of demonstrations planned for Nov. 17.

Efforts to mobilise opposition to the coup have been complicated by a mobile internet blackout across the country. On Sunday a judge issued a third order for providers to restore connections.

The coup ended a military-civilian power sharing arrangement set up after the overthrow of autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Al Jazeera said it held Sudan's military authorities responsible for the safety of all its employees.

"Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible actions of the military and calls on the authorities to release El Kabbashi immediately and to allow its journalists to operate unhindered", it said in a statement.

