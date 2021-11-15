Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccine - Over 41,000 Jabs Given On November 13

14 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 41,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on November 13, said the Health Ministry.

In its daily report on the progress of the vaccination campaign, the ministry added that 4,762,715 people have completed their vaccination schedule from the launch of the vaccination campaign last March.

They are distributed as follows: 3,742,685 people given two shots and 1,020,030 people administered one does of the Janssen vaccine or who have already contracted the COVID-19.

The number of jabs given to date stands at 9,833,267.

The number of people registered at the national coronavirus vaccination platform evax.tn rose has reached 6,876,888 until Sunday 7:30 am.

