Tunisia's Role in Libya's Crisis Has Been Effective and Vital, Says Libyan Foreign Minister

/Narjes Bdira) — The role of Tunisia in the Libyan crisis has been "effective and vital," Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said Saturday in Paris.

Speaking to TAP on the sidelines of the Paris International Conference for Libya, Najla Mangoush added that Tunisia's support for Libya was not only demonstrated during the Paris Conference but also during the Conference on Stabilization of Libya held last October (in Tripoli).

"Tunisia has always considered that Libyan affairs must be managed by the expression of national will," added the Libyan Foreign Minister. That position was defended by Tunisia at the meeting in Algeria between Tunisia, Algeria and Libya, she recalled.

Najla Mangoush welcomed the outcome of the Paris Conference for Libya, organised on the initiative of France, Germany and Italy under the umbrella of the United Nations, considering that this meeting was "conclusive.

According to her, the Paris Conference saw "a unified position of the brotherly countries, including Tunisia".

Mangoush also reaffirmed gratitude for the support of the Tunisian government to the national unity government in Libya.

The Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs has also stressed the commitment of the Libyan government to facilitate the election process and to hold them within the deadline set for December 24.