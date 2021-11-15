Tunisia: Large Crowd of Protesters Rally in Bardo, Call for 'Restart of Parliamentary Activity, Restoration of Legitimacy'

Tunis/Tunisia — A large crowd of demonstrators rallied on Sunday at Boulevard March 20, a street leading to the premises of the House of People's Representatives in Bardo to protest against the measures taken by President Kais Saied on July 25 and September 22, 2021 (Presidential Decree 117).

Protesters among the supporters of the campaign "Citizens against Coup" and members of the Ennahdha movement and the Al-Karama coalition, whose number is estimated, according to security sources, to some 3,000 around noon, chanted slogans calling for "restarting parliamentary activity, restoring legitimacy and the removal of the President of the Republic.

The demonstrators spoke of obstacles imposed on a large number of protesters from the regions to join the rally. They shouted "the people want the overthrow of the coup". They called for changing the rally into a sit-in in front of the parliament.

Other demonstrators tried to break through the security barriers to reach the parliament, but were prevented by security forces.

Members of the campaign "Citizens against Coup" including Jawhar Ben Mbarek, Ridha Belhaj, Samira Chaouachi and leaders and MPs of Ennahdha and the Al-Karama coalition were seen in the protest.

The rally saw a massive deployment of law enforcers and corridors were arranged for demonstrators' access to the Boulevard March 20 in Bardo.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Yasser Mosbah told TAP "a security plan has been put in place to maximise the protection of demonstrators.

He denied there were attempts to prevent demonstrators from accessing the square reserved for the rally, saying some people in possession of sharp tools, who were on the outskirts of the square, were arrested.

The Interior Department has done everything possible to ensure the smooth running of the rally and protect public and private property and people living in Bardo, he further indicated.