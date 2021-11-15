Ghana: Head Teacher in Trouble Over Drowning of 9 Pupils in River Oti

Tamale — The head teacher of St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School (JHS) in the Saboba District of the Northern Region, Mr Emmanuel Chenjah, has been placed in police custody after he reported to the security personnel on Saturday.

His detention was in connection with the drowning of nine school children, who were on board the canoe that capsized on River Oti.

The pupils were returning from the farm of the head teacher of the JHS when the disaster occurred on the upper course of the river, at Saboba, in the Northern Region.

The pupils were among 31 others who were asked by the head teacher to harvest rice on his farm, late last Friday.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent (Supt) Baba B Ananga, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, said the police were currently "working on how to stabilise the traumatised head teacher," before taking him for court.

Supt. Ananga indicated that the head teacher was still traumatised over the incident and other related issues.

The crime officer said that the police would commence investigation into the case, "immediately he is stabilised."

Supt. Ananga said the bodies had been deposited at the Saboba Government Hospital morgue.

The whole community was thrown into shock and agony as residents grieved and wailed over the accident.

Mrs Diana Wajah, resident of Saboba, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, on Sunday, said people in the area were yet to come to terms with the canoe disaster.