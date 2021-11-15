Ghana: Hearts Still Winless After Three Games

Hearts of Oak recorded their third stalemate of the campaign after being held 1-1 by Aduana Stars on match-day three of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium yesterday.

Forward Kofi Kordzi's 10th minute strike was cancelled by a late 80th minute penalty by Bright Adjei to deny Hearts their first win of the season.

The visitors were first to search for the opener, but Richard Baidoo who was making his first appearance for Hearts after his splendid loan spell with Karela United, parried away a decent drive from Adjei in the second minute.

Minutes on, Daniel Barnieh won the ball off Aduana's defender to lay a pass to Kofi Kordzi who clipped it off goalie Joseph Addo to hand Hearts the lead.

Not disquieted by the goal, the visitors made a few incursions in the goal area but goalie Richard Baidoo was called to duty to keep Hearts in the lead with another sumptuous save, denying Emmanuel Gyamfi the leveler to end the first half.

Ten minutes after recess, Hearts brought on Ushau Abu and Benjamin Yorke for Fredrick Ansah Botchway and Isaac Mensah as gaffer Samuel Boadu was keen on winning the midfield battle.

Aduana grew in confidence after Samuel Bio, Benjamin Tweneboah and Derick Afeson replaced Nurudeen Abdulai, Thomas Boateng and Adom Frimpong as they switched to a diamond 4-3-3 formation.

In the 72nd minute mark, Kofi Kordzi dummied pass four players to hit one inside the penalty box but ever-present Addo denied him.

Hearts centre-back Mohammed received a second yellow and was shown the red card after a late challenge on Aduana's player leaving the Phobians to end the game with 10 men.

Bright Adjei scored from the spot-kick to hand Aduana a deserved leveler in the 80th minute, a result that left the Phobians flustered.