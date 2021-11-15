Tunisia: National Tree Day - Kais Saied Plants Olive Tree At Ibn Rashiq High School

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied planted an olive tree at the Ibn Rashiq high school in the Ezzahra neighbourhood in the southern suburbs of the capital, on the occasion of the National Tree Day.

This is the school where a teacher was attacked with a cleaver and a knife by his student last November 8.

"The Tunisian state is like this blessed tree, its origin is firm and its branches are in the sky," the President of the Republic said in a video posted on the official page of the Presidency.

Saied added: "in other places, there are those who do not plant trees, but rather sow the seeds of discord, but planting them will be like palm trees that are empty and have begun to erode. ... and those who want to undermine the Tunisian state and its unity and the hopes of its people will suffer a draught.»

He stressed that he chose to be in this particular high school today to show his adherence to science and a new thinking based on freedom and justice rather than division, sedition, rivalry and hitting Tunisia from within.

He added that this blessed tree will grow as the youth will grow and innovate in all areas and that "all the empty miracles will fall so that Tunisia remains green despite the attempts of sedition and desperate attempts to undermine its unity and compromise the health of Tunisians, their education and the Tunisian state."

President Saied also said attention will be paid to the reform of education and he will work to make Tunisia much better despite all the speculations and falsehoods.

Sahbi Ben Slama, a teacher at Ibn Rashiq high school in Ezzahra, governorate of Ben Arous, on November 8, suffered a knife and cleaver attack inside the school by a 17-year-old student. The attack caused widespread discontent among the educational circles and with professional structures and organisations.