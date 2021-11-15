Tunisia: Sfax - Waste Crisis Under Magnifying Glass of Prime Ministry and Presidency

14 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "The waste crisis in the governorate of Sfax "requires a comprehensive and radical solution,» Minister of State Property and Land Affairs Mohamed Rekik said on Sunday, adding that it is now under the magnifying glass of the Prime Ministry and Presidency .

Speaking to reporters on National Tree Day, the minister pointed out that dedicating international lands or former sections to be used as temporary landfills in Sfax is not possible, the minister underlined. This is "an illegal procedure that would solve an environmental problem with another similar problem," he added, noting that "the dedication of land for temporary dumps is equivalent to the creation of random and uncontrolled dumps".

As far as the progress of implementing the "Taparura" project, Rekik indicated that the PM has devised a programme to reconsider projects, particularly that project. She will work on solving the difficulties hindering its progress.

