Tunisia: Belvedere Day - Action to Clean Up and Revamp Nature Trails Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — An action to clean up and revamp nature trails was launched by the Delegation of the European Union in Tunisian, in partnership with the organisation "Friends of Belvedere" and other organisations and partners working for the preservation of the environment,

The action fits into the campaign "A small gesture, a better Tunisia" which aims to raise awareness and inform Tunisians on the importance of fighting against climate change and environmental preservation.

The choice of the trails is based essentially on the importance that they can play on health. Citizens' awareness will pass mainly through the involvement of influencers and journalists.

On Sunday, it was the turn of the nature trail of the Belvedere Park that was cleaned and rehabilitated by members of the European Union delegation and partner organisations and volunteers.

This action will continue on November 21 as volunteers will create orientation panels from recycled materials found in the park.

In the meantime, professionals will intervene to remove dead tree trunks, rehabilitate the paths, improve the irrigation system and rehabilitate the irrigation channels as well as remove waste.

The nature trail at Belvedere Park is a 2 km long walking path that stretches over a 10-ha area on the southern side of the park.

It was designed in 1996 by the AAB with the support of WWF and the city of Tunis.

It is marked with signs and explanatory panels on the fauna and flora of the area. The route is chosen to allow visitors to make an intuitive and playful discovery of this beautiful garden and allows to leave the city to enter a natural and soothing universe in a few seconds.

This first operation will kick off the whole concept which will take the form of a tour spanning 2 or 3 months, by following the same type of actions with "Tounes CleanUp".

Two dates are already scheduled: November 27 in the forest of Gammarth and December 26 in Bizerte.