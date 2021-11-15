Tanzania: President Samia Names Eight to Head Public Institutions

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed eight officials to head and chair boards various public institutions.

A statement released Saturday by the Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu stated that the President had appointed Dr Florence Turuka to chair the Tanzania Fertilizer Company (TFC) Board.

She has also named Professor Sylvia Temu to chair the National Board of Accounting and Auditing (NBAA).

According to the statement, Dr Florence Turuka is a senior lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agricultural and Prof Temu is a retired Director of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education Science and Technology.

On another development, the Head of State appointed Professor Ahmed Mohamed Ame to chair the Board of the Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre (EASTC) and Doctor Mwamini Tuli to chair the Board of Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA).

Prof Ame is a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) while Dr Tuli is a Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Financial Management (IFM).

Additionally, the President appointed Jacob Kibona as the chairman of Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB).

Dr Irene Isaka as Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) while Dr Tumaini Katunzi as the Principle of the Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre (EASTC).

Godfrey Mbanyi has been named as the Executive Director of the Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB).

The appointment of all the appointees was effective since November 9, this year.