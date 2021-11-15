Rwanda: Over 500 Women Vie for District Councillor Positions

National Electoral Commission (NEC) has disclosed that 558 candidates are vying to fill the women councillor positions in the district council.

The elections are slated for November 13, and each district has to elect five women councillors making up 30 per cent of the council.

According to Charles Munyaneza, the Executive Secretary of NEC, preparations for smooth polls are underway.

"We have already designated polling stations with Covid-19 adherence facilities, and they were communicated to all members of the electoral colleges," he told The New Times.

Munyaneza added that today, ballot papers and other materials to be used in an exercise have been transported to all the polling sites nationwide.

He added that polling agents were trained on the procedures of the exercise.

"The elections will be transparent," he added.

Online campaigns

Asked about how candidates are campaigning, he said that all of them have been urged to campaign using virtual and other means that do not require physical gatherings.

They are utilising social media platforms for their campaigns, he said.

Munyaneza also revealed that before the elections, all candidates will be given time to pitch their agenda to the electorate.

The elections of women councillors who make up 30 per cent of the council will be followed by voting for general councillors on November 13 before the election for the Executive Committee a week later.