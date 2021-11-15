South Africa: Government Pins Hopes On Vooma Campaign to Boost Vaccination Drive Before the Festive Season

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The fourth wave is certain, says the health minister. His department is stepping up the vaccination drive while preparing health facilities for an inevitable rise in cases.

Phase two of the Vooma vaccination drive was rolled out this weekend. The Department of Health was on a mission to administer 500,000 jabs by Sunday, before the festive season and in preparation for the fourth wave of infections.

More than 23 million jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Briefing the media on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the fourth wave was "inevitable".

"Our genomic sequencing teams are monitoring any variants of concern, but thus far there has not been any alarm. The other contributor, which is the movement of people, is inevitable as we get closer to the festive season," Phaahla said.

By Saturday evening, 77,223 jabs had been administered. During the first Vooma campaign, 400,000 people were vaccinated.

"Our teams in all provinces are taking vaccines to the people over and above fixed vaccination sites," said Paahla, who visited the community of Amsterdam outside Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Friday.

On the same day, Deputy President David Mabuza was in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, while Minister in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X