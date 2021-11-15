South Africa: Government Pins Hopes On Vooma Campaign to Boost Vaccination Drive Before the Festive Season

analysis

The fourth wave is certain, says the health minister. His department is stepping up the vaccination drive while preparing health facilities for an inevitable rise in cases.

Phase two of the Vooma vaccination drive was rolled out this weekend. The Department of Health was on a mission to administer 500,000 jabs by Sunday, before the festive season and in preparation for the fourth wave of infections.

More than 23 million jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Briefing the media on Friday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the fourth wave was "inevitable".

"Our genomic sequencing teams are monitoring any variants of concern, but thus far there has not been any alarm. The other contributor, which is the movement of people, is inevitable as we get closer to the festive season," Phaahla said.

By Saturday evening, 77,223 jabs had been administered. During the first Vooma campaign, 400,000 people were vaccinated.

"Our teams in all provinces are taking vaccines to the people over and above fixed vaccination sites," said Paahla, who visited the community of Amsterdam outside Piet Retief in Mpumalanga on Friday.

On the same day, Deputy President David Mabuza was in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, while Minister in the...