South Africa: Can Anyone Say 'Upset Loading' for Underdog Springboks?

On 20 November, the Springboks will face England in what is being seen as a replay of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. And just like two years ago, the reigning World Champions will run on to the field underestimated by many.

The Springboks will go into their final match of the season as underdogs. In the eyes of the rugby media - at least those critics residing outside South Africa - this team has not progressed sufficiently to warrant the favourite's tag in what is effectively a replay of the 2019 World Cup final.

Never mind the fact that the Boks thrashed England 32-12 in that decider two years ago, or that they beat the British & Irish Lions 2-1 in the recent series staged in South Africa. Never mind that England finished fifth in the 2021 Six Nations. Certain scriptwriters would have you believe that this movie has only one possible ending.

It's hard to say why the Boks are so unrated and unloved outside South Africa. They received little to no credit for grinding out an ill-tempered Test series against the Lions. The big win against the All Blacks on the Gold Coast was dismissed as irrelevant,...