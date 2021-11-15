South Africa: Yorkshire Club's New Chairman Apologises and Promises Change After Racism Allegations

analysis

New Yorkshire Cricket Club chair Kamlesh Patel has apologised to their former player Azeem Rafiq for the county's handling of his racism allegations and promised 'seismic change'.

The club have been suspended from hosting internationals by the England and Wales Cricket Board and lost key sponsors after widespread criticism of their failure to act on a report that found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying".

Speaking at a news conference Patel, who replaced former chair Roger Hutton, who resigned on 5 November, praised 30-year-old Rafiq for speaking out.

"Azeem is a whistle-blower and should be praised as such. He should never have been put through this," Patel told reporters.

"We're sorry for what you and your family have experienced and the way in which we've handled this. I thank Azeem for his bravery in speaking out. Let me be clear from the outset, racism or discrimination in any form is not banter."

Rafiq, who is of Pakistani descent and is a former captain of the England Under-19s, said in September 2020 that he had received racist abuse and was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire, and that he had even contemplated suicide.

The Yorkshire investigation...