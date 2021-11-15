South Africa: 'The River People' - City of Tshwane to Evict More Than 180 Mushroomville Community Waste Pickers

analysis

A community of more than 180 waste pickers in Centurion are facing imminent eviction despite the fact that many have lived in the area for more than 10 years. They fear that not only will they lose their homes, but also lose their livelihoods. They are demanding that if the City of Tshwane does evict them, it provides them with a piece of land in the Centurion area where they can continue their jobs.

Mushroomville is the name given by a community of recyclers to the area they have made their home opposite the Centurion Supersport Cricket Stadium, next to the Hennops River. The name describes how their community mushroomed over time to more than 180 waste pickers who survive by informal waste picking, living in the shabby structures made of their recyclables on-site.

A private property developer wants the land for a hotel and the pending evictions follow a four-year court battle to secure their right to work and live in the area. Their plea for a delay of the eviction to give them a chance to sell all their recyclable material to avoid it being destroyed in the eviction process has been ignored.

The community is to be...