South Africa: 'The River People' - City of Tshwane to Evict More Than 180 Mushroomville Community Waste Pickers

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

A community of more than 180 waste pickers in Centurion are facing imminent eviction despite the fact that many have lived in the area for more than 10 years. They fear that not only will they lose their homes, but also lose their livelihoods. They are demanding that if the City of Tshwane does evict them, it provides them with a piece of land in the Centurion area where they can continue their jobs.

Mushroomville is the name given by a community of recyclers to the area they have made their home opposite the Centurion Supersport Cricket Stadium, next to the Hennops River. The name describes how their community mushroomed over time to more than 180 waste pickers who survive by informal waste picking, living in the shabby structures made of their recyclables on-site.

A private property developer wants the land for a hotel and the pending evictions follow a four-year court battle to secure their right to work and live in the area. Their plea for a delay of the eviction to give them a chance to sell all their recyclable material to avoid it being destroyed in the eviction process has been ignored.

The community is to be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X