South Africa: Careful Planning Sees Stellenbosch FC Sitting Pretty On Premiership Log

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gleeson

A third of the way through the football season, the club from the Cape Winelands have surprised everyone. Everyone but themselves, that is.

A hiatus in the Premier Soccer League has allowed Stellenbosch FC to take a step back and reflect on a tumultuous year that started with them imploding and coming close to losing their top-flight status, but now looks likely to end with them well up among the frontrunners.

Rarely has a club dipped to as dramatic a low but then been able to catapult their fortunes beyond the wildest expectations - all without a change in personnel and within such a short space of time.

The DStv Premiership break off for World Cup qualifiers this weekend, with Stellenbosch sitting second in the standings a third of the way through the 2021/22 campaign.

Along with runaway leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, the club from the Cape Winelands are yet to lose a league game this season.

Six months ago, they were finding it impossible to win one, finishing last season without a goal in their last six matches.

"Looking at it now, in all honesty, you do sometimes, you know, just need to pinch yourself and understand...

