Africa: Renewable Energy - 'Reipppping' the Whirlwind of Green Power Projects in South Africa

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

If you want to know everything that is right and wrong about SA's procurement process, there is no better place to start than Reipppp 5.

Reipppp (Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme) 5 is the fifth bidding window for green power projects, and the preferred bidders were announced at the end of last month. It's been on hold for five years because ... well, you know.

Broadly, the Reipppp programme has been a roaring success; the only question mark is the modesty of the effort and the length of time it has taken. So far, 93 projects have been approved, totalling 7.3GW.

For nuke fans out there, that's about seven times the generating power of Koeberg, and the cost to the taxpayer of building these projects has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X