Africa: Renewable Energy - 'Reipppping' the Whirlwind of Green Power Projects in South Africa

analysis

Tim Cohen is editor of Business Maverick. He is a business and political journalist and commentator of more years than he likes to admit. His freelance work has included contributions to the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, but he spent most of his life working for Business Day. After a mid-life crisis that didn't include the traditional fast car, Cohen now lives in the middle of nowhere in the Karoo.

If you want to know everything that is right and wrong about SA's procurement process, there is no better place to start than Reipppp 5.

Reipppp (Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme) 5 is the fifth bidding window for green power projects, and the preferred bidders were announced at the end of last month. It's been on hold for five years because ... well, you know.

Broadly, the Reipppp programme has been a roaring success; the only question mark is the modesty of the effort and the length of time it has taken. So far, 93 projects have been approved, totalling 7.3GW.

For nuke fans out there, that's about seven times the generating power of Koeberg, and the cost to the taxpayer of building these projects has...