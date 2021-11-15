South Africa: One Game to Go - Bafana Are On the Cusp of Clinching World Cup Qualifying Group

analysis

Provided they can hold their nerve in what is likely to be a very challenging match against Ghana, South Africa can take a giant leap towards qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup - against all odds.

Bafana Bafana now just need a single point at worst to ensure progression to the final round of qualification for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next year.

After sealing a 1-0 win over neighbours Zimbabwe on 11 November at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa are in pole position to finish as one of the 10 group winners who will move on to the playoff phase in order to find the five teams to represent Africa during the 2022 World Cup.

After their victory over Norman Mapeza's Warriors, courtesy of a Teboho Mokoena header from a sumptuous Keagan Dolly cross halfway through the first stanza, Hugo Broos's side are on 13 points, three more than their next opponents, Ghana.

The Ghanaians, who had earlier on 11 November played to a 1-1 draw against underdogs Ethiopia, are under the most pressure seeing as they were the favourites to finish at the summit of Group G.

Permutations

When they play the Black Stars...