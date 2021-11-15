Zimbabwe: NGOs, 'Terrorism' and Zimbabwe's Profoundly Undemocratic Private Voluntary Organisations Act Amendment

analysis

Tony Reeler is co-convener of the Platform for Concerned Citizens. A long-standing human rights activist and researcher on rights and governance, he writes in his personal capacity.

In the wake of the landslide victory for the opposition in the recent Zambian election, Zanu-PF must be concerned about what might happen in the 2023 elections. In Zambia, a united front to prevent electoral manipulation was hugely successful and the combined force of civil society and the opposition political parties delivered a massive victory for democracy.

It takes some stretch of the imagination to believe that non-government organisations (NGOs) in Zimbabwe are likely to support terrorism, but rather less to see that the government fears financial support to political parties by NGOs. The proposed amendments to the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act reflects how deeply the Zanu-PF government fears its citizens.

In Zimbabwe, the most trusted institutions for citizens are NGOs, according to a recent Afrobarometer survey. By contrast, most government institutions, political figures and political parties fare poorly. For example, 79% of Zimbabweans trust NGOs "somewhat" or "a lot", but only 48% similarly trust the president, and only 38% trust the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

So, why does the government not...