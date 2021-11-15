South Africa: Rugby, Nutrition and Sunny Skies Bridge the Gap for a Day in Cape Town's Lavender Hill

analysis

Lavender Hill residents in Cape Town were treated to sports stars, entertainment and a nutritious meal on Saturday, 13 November 2021, celebrated as World Kindness Day internationally. The event was a collaboration between food rescue organisation SA Harvest, Lavender Hill NGO Guardians of the National Treasure and members of the SA Rugby Legends.

From two-storey flats surrounding a large field in Lavender Hill, mothers gaze from doorways and windows while children pass rugby balls and show off handstands and cartwheels. Vibracrete walls are scrawled with gang names and tags but for today the gangsters forgo these few corners, leaving the children to play in peace. In one corner of the field large, pots bubble away, which will later feed the families and children gathered.

Ozzy Nel, Chief Operating Officer of SA Harvest, says food insecurity in areas like Lavender Hill is rife and as a food rescue organisation they close the gap between suppliers with surplus produce and hungry mouths, moving millions of kilograms of nutritious food from farmers, manufacturers and retailers to organisations around the country. The NGO has delivered more than 12 million meals in just over two years, getting food to the most vulnerable.

Food insecurity remains...