South Africa: Proteas Hoping for a Summer of Success After a Winter of Discontent

analysis

The South Africans are determined to put a difficult year and a fraught T20 World Cup campaign, where on-field results were overshadowed by off-field matters, behind them to beat India.

To say it's been a tough two years for South African cricket would be an understatement equivalent to saying Eskom is experiencing a few small technical issues.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been through two boards in that time (one an interim board) and is on its third since mid-2020 as it stabilises after years of corporate governance failures.

It's certainly not fully healed on that score, but at least there is a more transparent framework in place, with a majority independent board to steer the business of cricket forward.

The Proteas team were obviously not immune from the boardroom drama, which also coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team suffered in 2020 as new coach Mark Boucher was thrust into the job two weeks before a Test series against a formidable England in late 2019 and early 2020.

Losing that series, plunging into the pandemic, and having the series against England (again) and Australia cut short and postponed over Covid-19 fears, further eroded development.

All this...