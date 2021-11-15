South Africa: Proteas Hoping for a Summer of Success After a Winter of Discontent

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The South Africans are determined to put a difficult year and a fraught T20 World Cup campaign, where on-field results were overshadowed by off-field matters, behind them to beat India.

To say it's been a tough two years for South African cricket would be an understatement equivalent to saying Eskom is experiencing a few small technical issues.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been through two boards in that time (one an interim board) and is on its third since mid-2020 as it stabilises after years of corporate governance failures.

It's certainly not fully healed on that score, but at least there is a more transparent framework in place, with a majority independent board to steer the business of cricket forward.

The Proteas team were obviously not immune from the boardroom drama, which also coincided with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team suffered in 2020 as new coach Mark Boucher was thrust into the job two weeks before a Test series against a formidable England in late 2019 and early 2020.

Losing that series, plunging into the pandemic, and having the series against England (again) and Australia cut short and postponed over Covid-19 fears, further eroded development.

All this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X