Namibia Settles Into Its Hard-Earned Spot At the Global High Table

15 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Firdose Moonda

The African country proved a thing or two with its impressively strong T20 World Cup campaign.

Gerhard Erasmus had a choice: after breaking the ring finger on his right hand in a "freak accident" in Namibia's final warm-up match before the T20 World Cup started, he could go home, have surgery and heal up; or numb the pain, play on and risk more damage. For him, the decision was easy.

"The immediate diagnosis was that I should fly back and get an operation, but that wasn't an option. I just had to get some injections and play," said Erasmus.

He remembers the incident in graphic detail: "It was during the latter part of our fielding innings against Scotland. The ball was thrown at the wrong end of the stumps and I tried to collect it so there wouldn't be overthrows. I tripped over the stumps and the ball hit me from the front here," he says, holding up his finger to the camera.

It's swollen, a little skew, and the nail bed is bloodied from a subungual hematoma. It looks painful, but he says it's not - most of the time. "I take numbing injections, so I don't have feeling...

