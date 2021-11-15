Tanzania: Samia Hails AfDB's Support

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hailed the African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr Adesina Akinwumi for his commitment to improve access to capital and strategic investments in the country's development projects.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia made the remarks during a phone conversation with Dr Akinumwi at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

She also thanked the president for extending an invitation for her to the Africa Investment Forum, which aims to improve access to capital and strategic investment in the country's development projects.

During their conversation, Dr Akinumwi complimented President Samia on her efforts to enhance Tanzania's private sector in order to bring development to the citizens.

Dr Akinumwi invited Ms Samia to the Africa Investment Forum, which will be held in December this year in South Africa which will bring together investors from all over the world.

In another development, World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships, Mari Pangestu will visit Tanzania for two days, starting tomorrow.

According to a statement released on Friday by World Bank, Africa External Affairs Office, Ms Pangestu will hold discussions with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other senior government officials as well as development partners.

The statement further said that Ms Pangestu will also have an audience with youth representatives, members of the academia and think tanks.

Given her leadership of the research and data functions of the World Bank Group, Ms Pangestu's visit and meetings will underscore the importance of data and evidence driven decision-making processes for strong development outcomes.

Ms Pangestu will also visit World Bank-supported projects to hear first-hand from beneficiaries. The projects she will visit include the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project, the Tanzania Citizen-Centric Judicial Modernisation and Justice Delivery Project, the Development Support for Tanzania Statistics Project and the Tanzania Productive Social Safety Net Project.

Before joining the World Bank Group, Ms Pangestu served as Indonesia's Minister of Trade from 2004 to 2011 and as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy from 2011 to 2014.

She has vast experience of over 30 years in academia, second track processes, international organisations and government, working in areas related to international trade, investment and development in multilateral, regional and national settings.

Most recently, Ms Pangestu was a Senior Fellow at the Columbia School of International and Public Affairs, as well as Professor of International Economics at the University of Indonesia, adjunct professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University and a Board Member of Indonesia Bureau of Economic Research, as well as Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Jakarta.

The World Bank financed portfolio in Tanzania includes 21 national projects with total net commitments of 4.8 billion US dollars. Key sectors supported include transport, urban development, education, energy, water, social protection, environment/natural resources, digital development, and governance.

Tanzania is also part of five regional projects with its own total commitments reaching 698.3 million US dollars. These projects are supporting the energy, environment and education sectors.

Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Florence Turuka, a Senior Lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agriculture, as Chairman of the Tanzania Fertiliser Company (TFC) Board of Directors.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by the Presidential Communications Directorate, President Samia also appointed Professor Sylvia Temu as Chairperson of the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA).

President Samia also appointed Prof Ahmed Mohamed Ame as the Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre (EASTC). Prof Ame is a Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Dr Mwamini Tulli, a Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Financial Management (IFM), has been appointed as the Board Chairperson of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA).

Mr Jacob Kibona has been appointed to chair the Board of Directors of the Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB). The president also appointed Mr Godfrey Mbanyi as the PSPTB's Executive Director. Mr Mbanyi served as the Board's Acting Director-General.

Dr Irene Isaka has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). Prior to her latest appointment, she was the Executive Secretary of the East and Central Africa Social Security Association (ECASSA).

President Samia also appointed Dr Tumaini Katunzi as the Dean of the Eastern Africa Statistical Training Centre (EASTC). Before the appointment, Dr Katunzi was the Deputy Rector, Planning, Finance and Administration at EASTC. The new appointments began on 9 November this year.