South Africa: 'Don't Let Your Soul Be Disabled' - Surviving and Thriving With a Disability in South Africa

14 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Street Talk

Life with impairment is a challenge. However, Street Talk TV speaks to a group of people about how they've come to terms with their disabilities and how they've been able to strive despite the roadblocks.

This special episode of Street Talk TV was brought to you by The National Film and Video Foundation. "Enter the Frame" is a special mentorship programme that focuses on making filmmaking accessible to all and helping those with disabilities get their voices heard and seen on screen.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series - Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

