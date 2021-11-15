Somalia: AMISOM Soldiers Slapped With Death Sentence for Killing Civilians in Somalia

Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have been sentenced for killing civilians in Somalia.

Speaking to Dalsan, Information officer of Ugandan forces in Somalia, Major Bilal Yusuf Katamba said two of Ugandan forces were slapped with a death sentence by hanging while the three others received 39 years imprisonment and will serve the sentence concurrently.

"Justice has been served and the verdict will be implemented. Our legal system as a force is very tough and also transparent," Major Bilal Yusuf told Dalsan via phone.

The major said the sentence took place took in a general court-martial.

"The court has been taking place for the last eight days and family members of the deceased were present during the verdict," he added.

He dispelled reports that the court was expediated following last week's expulsion of Simon Mulongo, the deputy special representative of the chairperson of the African.

African Union (AU) forces killed seven civilians in Somalia during a recent ambush by Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab group in August 10, 2021.

The incident led the families of the victims to hold demonstrations in the streets in Mogadishu for days.