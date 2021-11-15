Egypt: Education System Developed According to Scientific Standards Not Whims - Min.

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Education and Technical Education Minister Tarek Shawki said developing the national education system is being conducted according to scientific standards, not whims.

In statements to Sada El Balad TV channel on Sunday, Shawki explained that a new multiple-subject curriculum had been introduced in schools since 2017, pointing out the same Egyptian curriculum is being taught in the US and Singapore.

Shawki criticized the increasing attacks on the national curriculum in media outlets and on social media platforms, stressing the media and online platforms are not the place to rely on for determining the nature of the curriculum that is taught to school students.

The minister denied increasing the number of subjects taught for primary four students from five to 13.

The Education Ministry welcomes any logical opinion or dialogue so long as the ultimate goal is to reach a better national education system, the minister.

