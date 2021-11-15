Egypt: PM Follows Up Progress in Alexandria's Metro Line

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired a meeting on Sunday to follow up the executive steps of the first metro line in Alexandria, which will extend from Abu Qir station to Misr Station along 21.7 km.

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir and Governor of Alexandria Maj. Gen. Mohamed Sherrif attended the meeting, in addition to a host of relevant senior officials from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA).

Madbouli underscored the urgent need to take all the measures necessary for speeding up the project completion, especially in light of the large number of development projects under way in the governorate.

Meanwhile, Wazir said the project is expected to increase public transportation capacity from 2,850 to 60,000 passengers per hour. It will also cut down travel time from 50 to 25 minutes and increase operational speed from 25 to 80 km/hour, the minister added.

Moreover, the metro line will also help in reducing fuel consumption, given that it will be powered by clean energy, Wazir noted.