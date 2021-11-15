Egypt: PM Follows Up Progress in Alexandria's Metro Line

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli chaired a meeting on Sunday to follow up the executive steps of the first metro line in Alexandria, which will extend from Abu Qir station to Misr Station along 21.7 km.

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir and Governor of Alexandria Maj. Gen. Mohamed Sherrif attended the meeting, in addition to a host of relevant senior officials from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority (AFEA).

Madbouli underscored the urgent need to take all the measures necessary for speeding up the project completion, especially in light of the large number of development projects under way in the governorate.

Meanwhile, Wazir said the project is expected to increase public transportation capacity from 2,850 to 60,000 passengers per hour. It will also cut down travel time from 50 to 25 minutes and increase operational speed from 25 to 80 km/hour, the minister added.

Moreover, the metro line will also help in reducing fuel consumption, given that it will be powered by clean energy, Wazir noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X