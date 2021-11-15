Egypt Seeks to Benefit From Swedish Experience in Road Safety, Says Min.

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel El Wazir said that Egypt looks forward to benefiting from the Swedish experience in road safety (zero accidents), especially as the State implements mega road projects nationwide.

Wazir's remarks came during his meeting on Sunday with Swedish Ambassador in Cairo Håkan Emsgård and a consortium of Egyptian-Swedish companies led by the Volvo Group, to discuss cooperation in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The transport minister added the BRT project represents an important transformation in the means of transportation in Egypt.

He pointed out that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives for the Transport Ministry to enter into talks with international transport companies to establish BRT bus factories in Egypt and localize this type of industry.

On his part, the Swedish ambassador said the Egyptian-Swedish consortium is willing to cooperate with the Transport Ministry to operate the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on the Ring Road.

The transport minister and the Swedish diplomat also probed ways to boost cooperation in the maritime transport.

