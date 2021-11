Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem announced on Sunday the opening of Khudair Al-Borsaidi calligraphy school at Maison Al Suhaimi. In a statement, Abdel Dayem said the Culture Ministry offers two-year scholarships to study all types of calligraphy.

Applicants wishing to study at the school should be Egyptians and pass the tests and interview. Classes will start in January 2022. Application registration can be made through the site: https://www.cdf.gov.eg/?q=node/15566