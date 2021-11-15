Egyptian Amb. Partakes in Annual Meeting of ROOTA Canadian Charity

Egypt's Ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abo Zeid on Sunday participated in the second annual meeting of the Canadian charity ROOTA.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the diplomat lauded the charity's efforts and projects carried out since 2018 to provide social and economic services for poor segments of the society in Egypt.

The charity's efforts align with the Egyptian government's programs to provide basic services for the needy areas under the state's vision on this score, the ambassador added.

The meeting was attended by a host of officials from Egypt and Canada.

ROOTA is a Canadian charity whose mission is to alleviate poverty and enhance education.

ROOTA is currently supporting the marginalized community of trash collectors in Egypt.