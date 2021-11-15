Egyptian Amb. Partakes in Annual Meeting of ROOTA Canadian Charity

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abo Zeid on Sunday participated in the second annual meeting of the Canadian charity ROOTA.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the diplomat lauded the charity's efforts and projects carried out since 2018 to provide social and economic services for poor segments of the society in Egypt.

The charity's efforts align with the Egyptian government's programs to provide basic services for the needy areas under the state's vision on this score, the ambassador added.

The meeting was attended by a host of officials from Egypt and Canada.

ROOTA is a Canadian charity whose mission is to alleviate poverty and enhance education.

ROOTA is currently supporting the marginalized community of trash collectors in Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X