Egyptair Inks 2 Contracts With Russian, Libyan Companies

EgyptAir Ground Services and EgyptAir Training Academy signed two contracts with Odeon Tours of Russia and Libyan Mazaya consulting, training and aviation sciences Company.

In a statement released on Sunday, EgyptAir said the move comes within the framework of its keenness to expand the client base of its affiliates, through providing better services for them.

The two deals were inked on the sidelines of the first day of Dubai Airshow 2021.

In this regard, Deputy Civil Aviation Minister Amr Abul Enein said the EgyptAir Holding Company and its subsidiaries are keen to take part in this important international event to show EgyptAir potential in air transport and explore expansion opportunities in the Arab, African and international markets.