Egypt's Digital Portal Designed to Offer Easier Services - Min.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has stressed that Egypt's digital portal is designed to provide citizens with governmental services easily.

Speaking to Sada Al Balad TV channel, he said on Sunday that further services, including those related to the ministries of agriculture and housing, will be launched at the portal before the end of this year.

He underlined that his ministry aims to depend on communications and information technology in all areas of life.

On coronavirus vaccination, the minister pointed out that the ministry launched an application on mobile phones to prove whether citizens got the vaccination or not.