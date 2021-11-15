Egypt's Digital Portal Designed to Offer Easier Services - Min.

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat has stressed that Egypt's digital portal is designed to provide citizens with governmental services easily.

Speaking to Sada Al Balad TV channel, he said on Sunday that further services, including those related to the ministries of agriculture and housing, will be launched at the portal before the end of this year.

He underlined that his ministry aims to depend on communications and information technology in all areas of life.

On coronavirus vaccination, the minister pointed out that the ministry launched an application on mobile phones to prove whether citizens got the vaccination or not.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X