Egypt: FM Hails Strong Egyptian-UAE Ties

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hailed the long-standing strategic ties between Egypt and the UAE.

Shoukry's comments came during his meeting on Sunday with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 12th session of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

During the meeting, the top Egyptian diplomat asserted the importance of sustaining efforts in the coming period to reinforce trade and economic cooperation, especially with regard to luring further UAE investments to Egypt, which sees strong economic performance and enjoys an environment attractive to foreign investment.

Shoukry initiated the meeting with conveying President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's greetings to UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two ministers discussed the latest Arab developments, notably the crises in Libya, Syria, Yamen, and Sudan, the spokesman added.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's firm stance on preserving the security and stability of Gulf countries.

On his side, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded the UAE-Egyptian ties, confirming his country's support for the current development boom that Egypt witnesses at all levels.

Organized by the UAE Foreign Ministry, the Sir Bani Yas Forum brings together senior decision makers from across the Middle East and around the world to discuss some of the most crucial issues facing the region.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X