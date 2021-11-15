Egypt: FM Hails Strong Egyptian-UAE Ties

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hailed the long-standing strategic ties between Egypt and the UAE.

Shoukry's comments came during his meeting on Sunday with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 12th session of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

During the meeting, the top Egyptian diplomat asserted the importance of sustaining efforts in the coming period to reinforce trade and economic cooperation, especially with regard to luring further UAE investments to Egypt, which sees strong economic performance and enjoys an environment attractive to foreign investment.

Shoukry initiated the meeting with conveying President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's greetings to UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two ministers discussed the latest Arab developments, notably the crises in Libya, Syria, Yamen, and Sudan, the spokesman added.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's firm stance on preserving the security and stability of Gulf countries.

On his side, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded the UAE-Egyptian ties, confirming his country's support for the current development boom that Egypt witnesses at all levels.

Organized by the UAE Foreign Ministry, the Sir Bani Yas Forum brings together senior decision makers from across the Middle East and around the world to discuss some of the most crucial issues facing the region.