Nigeria: Katsina Govt Sets Up Committee to Count Refugees, IDPs

Katsina government says the exercise is aimed at exploring the possibility of rehabilitating the victims

The Katsina State Government has set up a committee to count the indigenes who fled to neighbouring states or countries as a result of security challenges.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Ibrahim Katsina, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina that the exercise is aimed at exploring the possibility of rehabilitating the victims.

According to him, the committee is under the supervision of the state's deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu.

"The committee has already commenced its assignment; areas of need for assistance are being identified, especially with regards economic empowerment.

"There are widows and orphans; the state government has plans to empower those widows, while the orphans will be sponsored to go back to school.

"Those that need medical support, as well as guidance and counseling, will also be assisted by the state government," he promised.

He, however, explained that the priority of the state government was how to bring an end to the security challenges, adding that without checking the menace, all rehabilitation efforts would be an exercise in futility.

He expressed optimism that the efforts of the government would fast-track community reintegration of victims and their problems. (NAN)